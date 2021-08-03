Driver trying to merge onto I-65 NB at Government Boulevard dies after crashing into other vehicle

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman lost her life in a traffic crash that happened while she was trying to merge onto I-65 northbound at Government Boulevard Monday evening.

Mobile police responded to a traffic crash I-65 NB at Government Boulevard at about 6:51 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2. When officers arrived, they found a woman unresponsive in a car. Police identified her as Sarah Y. Cooper, 45, and she was pronounced deceased on the scene. 

Police’s preliminary investigation revealed Cooper was trying to merge onto I-65 NB from Government Boulevard eastbound when she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into another vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories