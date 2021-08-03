Driver trying to merge onto I-65 NB at Government Boulevard dies after crashing into other vehicle

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman lost her life in a traffic crash that happened while she was trying to merge onto I-65 northbound at Government Boulevard Monday evening.

Mobile police responded to a traffic crash I-65 NB at Government Boulevard at about 6:51 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2. When officers arrived, they found a woman unresponsive in a car. Police identified her as Sarah Y. Cooper, 45, and she was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Police’s preliminary investigation revealed Cooper was trying to merge onto I-65 NB from Government Boulevard eastbound when she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into another vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.