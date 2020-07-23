Crash on Highway 31 near Bay Minette

DENVER (KDVR) – The “Human Cheese Grater,” a display installed in the parking lots of motorcycle dealers across the Front Range, is part of a summer motorcycle safety awareness campaign kicked off on Tuesday by the Colorado Department of Transportation and Colorado State Patrol.

“Year after year, we see approximately 75 percent of fatal motorcycle crashes are caused by the motorcycle rider. This tells me if I make personal decisions to get the proper training, wear the proper protective gear, and most importantly make responsible decisions, I can do a lot to keep myself safe on a motorcycle!” said Major Tim Keeton with the Colorado State Patrol.