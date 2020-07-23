Crash on Highway 31 near Bay Minette

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bay Minette Police and the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office are working a crash on Highway 31 near Bay Minette.

Viewer video shows a vehicle in the ditch near the NB lanes.

The inside lane of northbound Highway 31 is blocked.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories