BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bay Minette Police and the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office are working a crash on Highway 31 near Bay Minette.
Viewer video shows a vehicle in the ditch near the NB lanes.
The inside lane of northbound Highway 31 is blocked.
LATEST STORIES:
- Trump cancels RNC events in Florida due to coronavirus
- Premature twins fly home from Utah to Florida with help of private jet
- Virginia’s largest school system changes high school’s name from Robert E. Lee to John Lewis
- Daphne’s Mayor Dane Haygood will not run for re-election
- MCPSS: Middle school sports postponed until further notice