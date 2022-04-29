UPDATE(7:30 a.m.) — ALDOT has confirmed on Twitter the crash on I-65 was a fatal crash.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A crash on I-65 Northbound has caused all lanes to be blocked. The crash happened on I-65 northbound between Airport Boulevard and Dauphin Street. Delays are expected in this area for hours.

It is best to find an alternate route at this time.

This is a developing story. WKRG New 5 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.