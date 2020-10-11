Car on fire I-10 westbound near Alabama-Mississippi state line

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A car is on fire on the emergency lane westbound on I-10 near the Alabama and Mississippi state line.
There is no further information at this time regarding the burning car but we will inform you as soon as it becomes available.
