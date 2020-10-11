Car on fire I-10 westbound near Alabama-Mississippi state line

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — James "Laydown" Chesson was a beloved member of the local chapter of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association. He was a veteran, a husband, a father, and a grandfather. But in August 2019 he also became a statistic. He was one of 93 people killed on motorcycles in the state of Alabama in 2019. Alabama was one of the few states that saw increases in the number of deaths in the latest data available. Overall, a new report says, America's roads are getting safer for drivers and a little bit safer for motorcyclists.

Although very slightly, motorcycle deaths are down across the country, according to the latest fatality numbers from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Overall, the number of deaths in motorcycle crashes in 2019 was .5% less than 2018. To put it in perspective though, it doesn't amount to much of a drop. 5,038 people were killed in motorcycle crashes in 2018 versus 5,014 in 2019. We'll take 24 lives saved but it still needs to get a lot safer for bikers on the roads.