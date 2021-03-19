Broad St closed between Springhill Ave and Government St through end of summer for construction

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The city of Mobile says Broad Street will be closed to traffic between Springhill Avenue and Government Street through the end of summer.

The closure began on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

The city says all businesses located on Broad Street, Dauphin Street, and Old Shell Road will be open and have access.

Broad St and Dauphin St detour plan (WKRG)

Detour routes are as follows:
• Government Street
• N Catherine Street
• Springhill Avenue
• N Washington Avenue

The city says the closure is so they can complete their Broad Street revitalization project.

Click here to read more about it.

