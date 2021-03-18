All lanes reopened after jackknifed 18-wheeler on I-10 eastbound near Welcome Center

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fl. (WKRG) – All lanes on I-10 eastbound have reopened after a jackknifed 18-wheeler blocked the lanes near the Welcome Center in Escambia County.

FHP says the incident happened just after 4 a.m.

The crash closed all lanes on the eastbound side for approximately two hours.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an 18-wheeler was traveling eastbound on I-10 around 2:40 a.m. and lost control due to the heavy wind and rain.

The 18-wheeler came to rest and was blocking all lanes of traffic.

Shortly after, another vehicle was driving in the area and had to swerve to avoid hitting the 18-wheeler and ran into the median.

Firs responders arrived and the lanes were closed until both the vehicles were removed.

FHP says no one was injured.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories