All lanes reopened after jackknifed 18-wheeler on I-10 eastbound near Welcome Center

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fl. (WKRG) – All lanes on I-10 eastbound have reopened after a jackknifed 18-wheeler blocked the lanes near the Welcome Center in Escambia County.

FHP says the incident happened just after 4 a.m.

The crash closed all lanes on the eastbound side for approximately two hours.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an 18-wheeler was traveling eastbound on I-10 around 2:40 a.m. and lost control due to the heavy wind and rain.

The 18-wheeler came to rest and was blocking all lanes of traffic.

Shortly after, another vehicle was driving in the area and had to swerve to avoid hitting the 18-wheeler and ran into the median.

Firs responders arrived and the lanes were closed until both the vehicles were removed.

FHP says no one was injured.