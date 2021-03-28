ALEA urges drivers to use caution ahead of spring break

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As parents and children get ready for spring break, local law enforcement agencies are warning drivers of a busy and possibly dangerous month ahead.

For the next month, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency wants families to expect more people on the road until the end of April.

As COVID-19 restrictions start to loosen, many people here on the Gulf Coast are excited.

“I think it is perfect. We’ve all had a rough year, and I think for us to have a little enjoyment is a perfect way to begin this year and to begin spring break and be a part of spring break,” Barbara Taylor said.

“I’m probably going to get my things taken care of before we get hectic with traffic and getting out there in that. I’m glad that it is spring break because during the pandemic revenue has gone down, but I work locally and it has increased,” Debbra Ola said.

While officials want students to enjoy themselves along the Gulf Coast, they also want to make sure they have a preplanned route and that their vehicle is in good shape. That also means making sure drivers have a roadside emergency kit.

“As long as people are having fun and having a good time. Traffic is traffic. It’s just a part of life. I feel like it’s good for the economy. We already missed Mardi Gras because of the pandemic. We need the money. We need the people traveling here,” Alex Bedgood said.

ALEA secretary Hal Taylor said in a statement:

We want everyone to enjoy this time of relaxation and recreation without any loss of life. All we ask is that you make smart choices and celebrate responsibly.

Ian Gonzales is not quite old enough to drive, but wants his peers to be safe on the roads and around each other.

“Hopefully they do enjoy themselves but also to remember to social distance, however I can’t say that they will,” Gonzales said.

Officials also want parents to closely monitor their teens to prevent underage drinking and for those who are old enough to drink to make sure they have a designated driver.