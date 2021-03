NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) reports a fatal accident Monday on Highway 98 involving one car and a man walking in the bike lane.

Troopers say around 6:00 am a box truck traveling West on 98 swerved into the bike lane striking the 50-year-old man.

FHP says the box truck left the scene as troopers arrived. The 50-year-old man was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

FHP has not released any names or further information about this crash.