Traffic Traffic Headlines BREAKING: Pedestrian struck on I-65 N Service Road WKRG Traffic Blog Accidents on Bayway and Causeway cause major delays BREAKING: Overturned 18-wheeler on Ziegler Blvd TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews work to repair downed traffic light on Government Street BREAKING: Woman hit while crossing street in Pensacola TRAFFIC ALERT: Blakeley Way closure in Spanish Fort UPDATE: Daphne man killed in early morning crash at I-10/I-65 interchange identified Truck crashes into Bankhead Tunnel entrance, gets stuck Truck crashes into fire hydrant, Dauphin Street flooded More Traffic