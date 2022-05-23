MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Forecasters are predicting another busy hurricane season. The News 5 First Alert Storm Team is here to get the Gulf Coast prepared.

The WKRG News 5 Hurricane Special will air Monday May 30 at 6:30 p.m. The half-hour special will focus on stories from across the Gulf Coast as we enter hurricane season. Our team of award-winning meteorologists will show you how to get you, your family, and your pets ready.

Stories will include a recap of the active 2021 season, a deep dive into storm surge data from Hurricane Sally and how that data is being used to improve forecasting techniques, and tips on how to prepare pets and livestock for incoming tropical weather. We will also show you what to take with you if an evacuation order comes down. Finally, we will focus on post-storm life, giving Gulf Coast residents a clear idea about what to expect after a storm moves through.

Trust the News 5 First Alert Team all season long as we work to keep you ahead of the storm. Join us Monday night at 6:30 PM.