MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The practice of naming tropical cyclones dates back hundreds of years. In the 1800s, hurricanes were named after Saints, like Hurricane Santa Ana which affected Puerto Rico in 1825. It wasn’t until the early 1950s that the United States began using solely female names to title hurricanes. This naming process continued until 1979. In that year, male and female names were included in the lists for Atlantic Basin storms.

Of the hundreds of storms over the last seven decades, only 94 have been considered destructive enough that the future use of their names would be insensitive. Hurricane Ida of 2021 is the latest to join this list of retired names.

For Atlantic tropical cyclones, there is an established list of storms that is used in a six-year cycle. In other words, the same list of storms is used every sixth year. A storm name is retired from future use when it is determined that continued use of the name would be inappropriate. A retirement is used for storms that have caused either a significant loss of life or property damage. When this occurs, a committee of the World Meteorological Organization convenes, formally retires the name and replaces the name with another starting with the same letter. For example, the name “Ida” will be replaced in 2027 with “Imani.”

History tells us to watch out for the I-storms. Of the 94 retired storm names, 12 have started with the letter “I.” This is not entirely surprising. With “I” coinciding with the ninth named storm, we would typically expect this storm to form during the most active months of the season.

STORM NAME YEAR RETIRED
Agnes1972
Alicia1983
Allen1980
Allison2001
Andrew1992
Anita1977
Audrey1957
Betsy1965
Beulah1967
Bob1991
Camille1969
Carla1961
Carmen1974
Carol1954
Celia1970
Cesar1996
Charley2004
Cleo1964
Connie1955
David1979
Dean2007
Dennis2005
Diana1990
Diane1955
Donna1960
Dora1964
Dorian2019
Edna1954
Elena1985
eloise1975
Erika2015
Eta2020
Fabian2003
Felix2007
Fifi1974
Flora1963
Florence2018
Floyd1999
Fran1996
Frances2004
Frederic1979
Georges1998
Gilbert1988
Gloria1985
Greta1978
Gustav2008
Harvey2017
Hattie1961
Hazel1954
Hilda1964
Hortense1996
Hugo1989
Ida2021
Igor2010
Ike2008
Inez1966
Ingrid2013
Ione1955
Iota2020
Irene2011
Iris2001
Irma2017
Isabel2003
Isidore2002
Ivan2004
Janey1955
Jeanne2004
Joan1988
Joaquin2015
Juan2003
Katrina2005
Keith2000
Klaus1990
Laura2020
Lenny1999
Lili2002
Luis1995
Maria2017
Marilyn1995
Matthew2016
Michael2018
Michelle2001
Mitch1998
Nate2017
Noel2007
Opal1995
Otto2016
Paloma2008
Rita2005
Roxanne1995
Sandy2012
Stan2005
Tomas2010
Wilma2005