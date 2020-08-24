WGNO and the Director of the National Hurricane Center talk TS’s Laura and Marco

NEW ORLEANS – As Tropical Storms Laura and Marco near Louisiana, WGNO’s LBJ spoke with Ken Graham, Director of the National Hurricane Center.
Graham began his career at the Weather Station in Slidell, so he knows a thing or two about the Louisiana hurricane season.
