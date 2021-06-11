Watching three areas of possible tropical development

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- We are currently tracking three areas of possible development in the tropics.







A wave of thunderstorms will emerge in the Bay of Campeche by the beginning of next week and could further develop as it moves further north. There is a 20% chance of development over the next two days and a 60% chance over the next five days in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. If the system forms there is still high uncertainty of the track, intensity, and impacts.

A well-defined low pressure was located off the coast of North Carolina that continues to develop in form. There is now a high chance (70%) over the next two days.

At the same time, Saharan Dust is expected to emerge in the Gulf of Mexico by the middle of this week that will help limit its development. There is no current threat to the United States.