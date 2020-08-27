WATCH: Meteorologist chasing Laura has close call with electrical explosion

Tracking the Tropics

(CNN) –Meteorologist Justin Horne with San Antonio TV station KSAT had a scare with electricity while reporting on Hurricane Laura along the Texas coast early Thursday.

Horne was giving a report live when he had a close call caught on camera.

Horne jumps out of the way following the flash of electricity. Laura made Landfall in Louisiana with winds of over 150 miles per hour.

