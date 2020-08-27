WATCH: Laura rips off roof of Lake Charles casino

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAKE CHARLES, La. (WKRG) — News 5 photojournalist Matt Goins has shared video of the Golden Nugget casino losing part of its roof as Hurricane Laura moves through the area. Laura made landfall this morning as a dangerous category four storm.

