VIDEO: TS Laura’s path from space

(CNN Newsource) –Really cool view of then Tropical Storm Laura before making landfall in Cuba as seen from the International Space Station. Video Credit: International Space Station
Laura won’t bring any direct impacts here. However, the risk for rip currents and high surf will continue as the Gulf continues to get churned. Laura will also help contribute to slightly higher than normal rain chances across most of the Gulf of Mexico.
