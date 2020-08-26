VIDEO: The Gulf Coast braces for impact in the path of Laura, a major hurricane



(CNN) — “If you’re told to leave, you gotta get out,” A stark warning from Ken Graham, Director, National Hurricane Center to get out, and get out now, “some of that storm surge could reach these areas even before landfall, the water gets there first and that could cut off some of those evacuation routes.”

Graham says Hurricane Laura is barreling towards the Gulf Coast, bringing with it the potential for a devastating storm surge of up to 15 feet, “I’m trying to think of the right words… catastrophic, life-threatening… just incredible numbers here.”

And as Laura churns over the warm gulf waters, it’s picking up strength, now expected to make landfall as early as late Thursday morning as a major category 4 storm. With heavy rain, flash flooding, and winds potentially topping one hundred-thirty miles per hour, Harris County Texas Judge Lina Hidalgo says it’s going to be bad, “this is truly when we have to say ‘prepare for the worst,'” The storm’s rapid intensification leaving residents in Texas and Louisiana scrambling to board up and evacuate.

This as some trying to escape the storm’s path are left stranded due to the pandemic, like Larry Vils, “I have called two numbers and we got turned down for buses. Cause my mother has Corona.”

