VIDEO: Texas cowboys rush to get their cattle out of the path of Laura

GALVESTON, Tex. (CBS Newspath) — Hurricane Laura is projected to be at least a Category 3 storm when it hits somewhere on the upper Texas or Louisiana coast.

People in Galveston are getting ready. Farmers moved a herd of cattle toward higher ground and away from danger Wednesday.

Forecasters say storm surge could top 15 feet in places. They say that whatever doesn t get blown down could get knocked down by water pushing inland.

The last Category 3 Hurricane to hit Galveston was Alicia on August 18, 1983.

Alicia made landfall on Galveston’s west end near San Luis Pass. In addition to causing over two billion dollars in damage, the storm killed 21 people.

