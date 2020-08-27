VIDEO: Storm surge in Louisiana fishing community
DELCAMBRE, La. (WKRG) — The shrimping community of Delcambre, Louisiana is already feeling the effects of Hurricane Laura’s storm surge. Shrimp Boats that are docked in the Delcambre Canal are hanging on dearly. Reporter Britt Lofaso was on the scene in the middle of Laura’s wrath.
Laura made landfall about 1 AM near Cameron, Louisiana with winds of more than 150 mph.
LATEST HEADLINES
- Cities claim census ending early so counting is on Trump’s watch
- Tracking Hurricane Laura along Mississippi coast
- VIDEO: Laura’s power showers Texas highway with rocks
- Traffic Alert: Major crash shuts down northbound I-65 in Saraland
- VIDEO: Storm surge in Louisiana fishing community