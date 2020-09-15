VIDEO: Mississippi casinos in Sally’s path closed as waters rise

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) — After strengthening on Monday, Sally’s strength has plateaued for now thanks in part to dry air wrapping into the circulation overnight. The Category 1 storm is barely moving at all and is not expected to move much over the next 12 to 24 hours. This means there may not be a big change in weather conditions during that timeframe but instead very slow and very gradual change over a long period of time.

In preparation for the storm, casinos in Biloxi, MS have closed.

