VIDEO: Louisiana home flatted by Hurricane Laura

LEESBURG, La. (CBS NEWSPATH ) — Hurricane Laura is now a Category 1 storm but still bringing drenching rain and blowing hard enough to be deadly.

The first reported death of a girl whose house was hit by a tree, was in Leesburg, Louisiana. That’s more than 100 miles inland from the coast.

Hurricane Laura is now headed toward Arkansas, where an unusual tropical storm warning has been issued for much of the state.

Hurricane Laura roared into Texas and Louisiana as a Category 4 storm early Thursday morning (8/27), with 150 mile an hour winds and drenching rain.

