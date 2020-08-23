VIDEO: Inside TS Laura’s path with Hurricane Hunters

The accompanying video from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows a NOAA plane flying over the Caribbean to look for the center of Tropical Storm Laura on the morning of Friday, August 21, 2020.

As of Saturday (8/22), the latest computer models show that Laura will likely move over or near the islands of Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, and Cuba. The center of the storm is now expected to reach the mainland United States (from Louisiana to the Florida panhandle) by Wednesday (8/26), perhaps as a hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center.