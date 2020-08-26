VIDEO: Hurricane Laura lightning seen from satellite
CBS NEWSPATH — A satellite captured these lightning bursts as Hurricane Laura moved toward the Gulf Coast on August 26.
The National Hurricane Center called the storm a “major hurricane” with potential to cause “catastrophic” storm surge Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
