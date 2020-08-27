VIDEO: Howling winds hit Louisiana in Laura’s path
LAKE CHARLES, La. (CNN) — Hurricane Laura is making itself known in Louisiana, the howling winds are eerie and dangerous.
The Category 4 hurricane made landfall overnight. Nearly 300,000 were without power Thursday morning.
See video our crew got of the roof being ripped off of the Golden Nugget in Lake Charles here: https://www.wkrg.com/tracking-the-tropics/watch-laura-rips-off-roof-of-lake-charles-casino/.
