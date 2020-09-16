VIDEO: Highway 31 in Spanish Fort closed, covered in trees and power lines

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Part of Highway 31 is closed down in Spanish Fort. Much of the area between 181 and 59 is strewn with power lines and downed trees. WKRG News 5’s Robby Baker broke the news LIVE on Facebook.
Roads and bridges across the region are closed down due to the effects of Hurricane Sally’s landfall.
