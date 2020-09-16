VIDEO: Highway 31 in Spanish Fort closed, covered in trees and power lines

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Live Sally Update | Closures: School, Road & Business | Power Outages | Safely Send Us Your Pics & Video

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Part of Highway 31 is closed down in Spanish Fort. Much of the area between 181 and 59 is strewn with power lines and downed trees. WKRG News 5’s Robby Baker broke the news LIVE on Facebook.

Roads and bridges across the region are closed down due to the effects of Hurricane Sally’s landfall.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sally: Latest Track

Sally: Latest Track

Sally: Latest Track
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories