VIDEO: Flooding on the north side of Ono Island
by: Chris BestPosted: / Updated:
ONO ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Video from John Oldshue shows damage to docks and boat houses as waters rise on the north side of Ono Island in Baldwin County. The images show the structures floating in pieces. This comes ahead of the landfall of Hurricane Sally, which is stalled south of the Alabama Gulf Coast.
