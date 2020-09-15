VIDEO: Dog playing in Dog River flood waters
by: Chris BestPosted: / Updated:
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Waters are rising along the Dog River before Sally even hits the area. Bobby Lankfort send us video showing his dock, and the big stretch of flood waters that lie between him and the dock that is normally dry ground.
His dog did not seem to mind though, the video shows his pet frolicking in the floods.
LATEST HEADLINES
- Both Trump and Biden’s plans for oil industry could be disastrous, experts worry
- Men on motorcycles accused of harassing Yellowstone bison
- Hurricane Sally postpones high school football games in Pensacola area
- VIDEO: Dog playing in Dog River flood waters
- Orange Beach Police: ‘We are not open for sightseeing’