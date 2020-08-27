VIDEO: Border Protection sends Black Hawk helicopters to help with Hurricane Laura

Two hoist capable Black Hawk crews arrived in Louisiana in preparation for Laura. Customs and Border Protection says its ready to help the Gulf Coast prepare for hurricane recovery efforts

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The latest Hurricane Hunter mission into the eye of Hurricane Laura found winds of 150 miles an hour, and a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane.

With just hours to go before a landfall on the Louisiana Gulf Coast, Hurricane Laura continues to show signs of intensification.

Hurricane Laura is still forecast to make landfall south of Lake Charles, LA overnight as a dangerous Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds. The storm will begin to weaken rather quickly after coming ashore, but the destructive winds, heavy rain, and storm surge will extend well inland of the landfall point.

MORE HEADLINES: