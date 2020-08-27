VIDEO: Billboards cut down to prepare for damage in Laura’s path

BEAUMONT, Tex. (CNN/KTRK) –A billboard company is literally slicing through its ads in Texas, to get ready for Hurricane Laura. These pictures are from Beaumont on Wednesday.

Lamar advertising says many of its billboards have a hurricane frame without panels. Crews try to remove the vinyl when they can. But if there’s not enough time, they simply slash it.

This is so the hurricane winds can blow through the signs and hopefully leave the structures still standing.

