VIDEO: Aerial views of Lake Charles Louisiana damage from Laura

LAKE CHARLES, La. (CNN/WKRG) — New aerial video of Lake Charles Louisiana shows the damage from Lauren from the sky. The video shows businesses, boats, industrial areas and more flattened.

Lauren hit the Louisiana coast, making landfall about 1 AM Thursday. It made landfall  in Cameron Parish, leaving a trail of devastation over a large swath of southwestern Louisiana. At least two people are dead, a 14-year-old girl and a 60-year-old man.

