VIDEO: Aerial view of Texas damage in Laura’s path
SOUTHEAST TEXAS (CBS Newspath ) Hurricane Laura arrived in the Texas and Louisiana border early Thursday morning. The storm had intensified rapidly into a Category 4 hurricane before slamming into the Gulf Coast near the Louisiana-Texas border. Several hours after it came ashore, the storm was downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane. Video from Southeast Texas is showing much of the damage including a trailer park were several homes were destroyed.
