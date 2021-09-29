Victor Forms as the 20th storm of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Victor in the far Eastern Atlantic Ocean.

Victor is moving west-northwest. This motion will continue over the next 24 hours with a turn to the north=west expected by the weekend.

Victor is packing sustained winds near 40 mph. Some strengthening is expected over the next few days and the storm could become a hurricane.

Thankfully, Victor will stay out to sea.

Hurricane Sam is still a major hurricane. The storm will continue moving northwest and eventually north. This will miss all land masses. The storm will kick up surf along the U.S. Eastern Seaboard.



The First Alert Storm Team will continue to monitor the storm.