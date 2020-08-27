“Unsurvivable Storm” hits Louisiana causing destruction

LAKE CHARLES, La. (CBS NEWSPATH) — Hurricane Laura made landfall overnight in Camden, Louisiana and is currently moving up the bayou state, bringing dangerous winds, rain and storm surge. Tornado warnings are also in effect throughout parts of the state. Interstate 10 was also shut down overnight due to fears it would flood.

Hurricane Laura slammed Louisiana and Texas overnight as a powerful category 4 storm…bringing with it winds of 150 miles per hour.

The storm tore apart this building in Lake Charles, in southwest Louisiana not far from where it made landfall. The National Hurricane Center warned of a so-called ‘unsurvivable storm surge’ that could reach 40 miles inland. “This is a dangerous situation, a dangerous amount of water. 20 foot above the ground. It could cover houses; it covers all sorts of areas. And that’s why it becomes unsurvivable,” said NHC Director Ken Graham

A half a million people along the Gulf Coast were under mandatory evacuation orders.

Paul Frazier and the gulf states dive and rescue team expect to be conducting swift water rescues today, “it’s grown to become a monster storm, it’s an unpredictable change in degrees of severity.”

Ahead of the storm, residents in Louisiana and here in Texas near the coast rushed inland to escape the life-threatening situations.

Derrick Lavergne ended up near Dallas, but his mind remains at home, “the regular rainstorms we have in Beaumont flood us out. We are up under water. So the fact that it’s a category 4…it might wipe us out.”

The storm is expected to move through Louisiana and into Arkansas, before turning right on its way to Virginia this weekend.

Laura is responsible for more than 20 deaths in the Dominican Republic and Haiti earlier this week.

