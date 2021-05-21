Two Tropical Disturbances in the Gulf and near Bermuda

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – The national Hurricane Center continues to watch two areas of disturbances weather in the Atlantic Basin. Both have a chance of developing into tropical or subtropical cyclones.





A weak area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico will come ashore along the Texas Gulf Coast tonight. Although the chances for development are dropping, there is still a chance that this system could briefly become a tropical depression before making landfall. Regardless of development, the disturabnce will likely bring a threat of flooding rain to Texas and Louisiana this weekend.





Another system in the Central Atlantic northeast of Bermuda continues to show signs of development. It is likely that a subtropical system will develop tonight or early Saturday. Models continue to indicate that the disturbance will drift west Saturday before quickly turning northeast moving into the North Atlantic early next week.