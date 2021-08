Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – While all eyes are on Ida, two tropical depressions formed in the Atlantic today. Tropical Depression 10 and Tropical Depression 11.

TD 10 has winds of 35 mph and is moving to the north at 10 mph. TD 11 also has winds of 35 mph and is moving to the northeast at 12 mph.

Again, neither of these pose a threat to the United States or our neighborhood.