Two new tropical disturbances moving west across the Atlantic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – As Tropical Depression Laura continues to weaken over the Tennessee Valley, our attention now turns to two more disturbances in the Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center is tracking a tropical wave in the Central Atlantic. This wave will continue move west through the Lesser Antilles and into the Caribbean Seas this weekend and early next week. Right now, the system has a low chance of development as it moves west.

Another tropical wave is located south of the Cabo Verde islands has a medium chance of development. The system will move at a slower pace.

The First Alert Storm Team has plenty of time to track both systems. We will keep you updated over the next week.