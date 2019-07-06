TROPICS: update

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Saturday Gulf Coast!

Here is an update on the tropics.

The tropics are quiet for the remainder of the weekend as there is no immediate threat. However, we are watching a new potential development. Before we get into it, we must remember that there is a lot of uncertainty as of now just because it is so far out. The computer models have become more in agreement; however, uncertainty tends to increase the further you go out in time. So you do not need to worry as of now. We will continue to keep you updated.

With that being said, the models are trending towards a trough of low pressure moving over Kentucky, Tennessee, and Mississippi early next week. This is forecasted to move into the northern Gulf of Mexico about mid-week. Since the Gulf water is so warm, a low pressure could develop in the northern Gulf and move westward by the end of the week, as shown in the image above. The National Hurricane center has determined that the chance of development in 48 hours is near 0% and near 50% (medium) in 5 days.

This is one of the many possibilities with this system. This is also what just one model shows.

This is something we are watching and will definitely keep you updated! If the models do not end up developing it, it could just be much needed rain to cool things down for us!