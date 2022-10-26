MOBILE, AL. (WKRG) – As of Thursday morning, two areas of interest are being closely monitored in the Atlantic Basin. One is located just to the north of Puerto Rico and has a low to medium chance for development over the next several days. For the time being, it looks to stay off the east coast of the United States.

The second one is located in the Caribbean Sea. It does not have much of a chance for development in the next 48 hours, but it does have a 50% chance over the next 5 days. Most forecast models keep this system staying south and have it heading west towards Central America.

Right now, none of these systems pose no threat to the Gulf Coast or the United States. There is still plenty of uncertainty and time to watch these systems closely. We’ll keep you updated with the latest.