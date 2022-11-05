MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – There are a couple of areas that we are watching in the tropics.

One area has a high chance of development over the next 5 days and is located in the central subtropical Atlantic. It is forecast to be a short-lived system and bring no impacts to the U.S.

Another area is in the southwestern Atlantic near the Bahamas. It is forecast to develop into a subtropical system or a tropical depression over the next week and bring heavy rainfall to the eastern coast of the United States. No impacts are expected to our area from this system.