MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -The Atlantic Basin remains quite active with multiple areas of interest.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Two will continue move west past the Windward Island hugging the Northern Coast of South America this week. The system is expected to become Bonnie, the second named storm of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Long-range models continue moving this system west. A hurricane could form prior to a Central American landfall this weekend. The most likely location for landfall appears to be Nicaragua.

An area of disturbed weather in the Gulf of Mexico off the Louisiana Coast now has a MEDIUM CHANCE for tropical development. This feature will slowly drift west toward the Texas and Northern Mexico Gulf Coasts. This could become a solid rainmaker for the Lone Star State by the end of the week and the weekend.

A third tropical wave in the Central Atlantic will approach the Caribbean by the end of the week. The chance for tropical development is low.

None of these entities look to bring significant impacts to our part of the Gulf Coast.