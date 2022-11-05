MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We are now tracking Tropical Storm Nicole in the Atlantic.

Nicole has developed into a tropical storm and is expected to stay a strong tropical storm or low-end category 1 hurricane during its lifetime. Through midweek, Nicole is expected to continue its trek to the west towards the peninsula of Florida. Late in the week, a cold front is expected to move through our area, which is forecast to turn Nicole sharply to the northeast. Given the current forecast, this front should spare us from direct impacts, but we will let you know if that changes.

Another area in the Atlantic has a low chance of development over the next 5 days. It is forecast to be a short-lived system and bring no impacts to the U.S.