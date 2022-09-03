MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – After an unusually quiet August, the first few days of September have seen a dramatic uptick in tropical activity across the Atlantic Basin. We are currently tracking two tropical entities.

Tropical Storm Danielle continues to spin over the North Central Atlantic. Movement will remain very slow over the weekend. The storm is forecast to move northeast early next week as it gets caught in an upper-level trough. Danielle poses no threat to the U.S.

Tropical Storm Earl, the fifth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season, will move steadily to the northwest through Labor Day weekend. Early is forecast to bring significant rainfall to the Leeward Islands, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico over the next few days. Model show Earl turning north early next week. The system poses no threat to the U.S.