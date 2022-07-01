We start the month of July tracking 3 areas in the Atlantic Basin Including Tropical Storm Bonnie off the coast of Costa Rica.

Bonnie is expected to make landfall tonight near the border of Costa Rica and Nicaragua as a healthy tropical storm. Heavy rainfall and mudslides are likely as Bonnie crosses over into the Pacific Ocean by Saturday afternoon. From there, It will be given a different name and have the chance to strengthen as it continues moving west deeper into the Pacific waters off the coast of Mexico.

An area of disorganized showers and storms is located near the Windward Islands moving west. This area will likely not survive the unfavorable conditions in the eastern Caribbean Sea, and only has a 10% chance of becoming a depression or storm in the next 5 days.

Closer to home, a new area of low pressure has developed off the cost of Savannah, Georgia. This area will drift off the Georgia and South Carolina coasts and has a slim chance to organize into a brief depression or storm. Regardless of development, it is going to be a rainy weekend for that area with the potential for flash flooding. It is possible that the moisture associated with this area of storms could drift into our area keeping a chance of rain in our local forecast next week.