MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – As we near the peak of hurricane season, we are now tracking four possible developments in the Atlantic. All of them do not pose an immediate threat to the Gulf Coast, but we are keeping our eyes on them.

AREA #1 – A new tropical wave is expected to move off of the west coast of Africa into the eastern Atlantic in the coming days, and it has a low chance of formation over the next five days.

AREA #2 – Another is in the central Atlantic and now has a medium chance of formation over the next couple of days and a high chance of formation over the next five days. Right now, this system is expected to track west-northwest into areas east of the Leeward islands and stay away from our stretch of the Gulf Coast.

AREA #3 – Another system is in the northern Atlantic and is traveling into a less favorable environment, so it has a low chance of development.

AREA #4 – The last area is in the Caribbean and still has a low chance of formation over the next five days. This will be a system to watch over the next week as some slow development is possible within this area of interest.