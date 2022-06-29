MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We continue to track three systems in the Atlantic Basin.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Two is moving along the Northern Coast of South America impacting Venezuela. Development will be difficult between now and Thursday as the disturbance will be interacting with land. It will move in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico by Friday. There will be some time for the cyclone to organize into a tropical storm before coming ashore this weekend in Nicaragua.

Invest 95L in the western Gulf of Mexico has a small window of opportunity for development. It could organize before coming ashore in South Texas on Thursday. This will be a big rainmaker for the region but will have no impact on our area. Another area of disturbed weather in the Central Atlantic has a low chance for development. It will approach the Lesser Antilles late this week.