Tropics still active, currently no threat to our area

Tracking the Tropics

by: , Jordan West

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Subtropical Storm Wanda is still roaming about the Atlantic Ocean. Wanda doesn’t seem to be strengthening with winds maintaining 50 mph and gusts up to 65 mph. Moving eastward at 7 mph, this storm is no threat to the United States. We will keep you up-to-date with the latest on this system.


Meanwhile off the eastern coast of Africa. There is a small chance of tropical development just west of the Capo Verde islands. This potential area has only a 10% chance of development so we will be watching this system closely. This area is currently know threat to the United States.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Today's Forecast

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Leakesville, MS

Leakesville, MS

Lucedale, MS

Lucedale, MS

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Milton, FL

Milton, FL

Crestview, FL

Crestview, FL

Fairhope, AL

Fairhope, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Atmore, AL

Atmore, AL

Brewton, AL

Brewton, AL

Evergreen, AL

Evergreen, AL

Monroeville, AL

Monroeville, AL

Chatom, AL

Chatom, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Dauphin Island, AL

Dauphin Island, AL
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories