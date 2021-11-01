Tropics still active, currently no threat to our area

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Subtropical Storm Wanda is still roaming about the Atlantic Ocean. Wanda doesn’t seem to be strengthening with winds maintaining 50 mph and gusts up to 65 mph. Moving eastward at 7 mph, this storm is no threat to the United States. We will keep you up-to-date with the latest on this system.



Meanwhile off the eastern coast of Africa. There is a small chance of tropical development just west of the Capo Verde islands. This potential area has only a 10% chance of development so we will be watching this system closely. This area is currently know threat to the United States.