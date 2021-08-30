TROPICS STAYING ACTIVE: Tropical Storm Kate forms in the Atlantic

MOBILE,Ala. (WKRG) – Tropical Storm Ida continues to bring heavy rain, flooding and tornadoes to our area throughout the afternoon. Find more details on Ida’s Latest Path.





Tropical Storm Kate just formed over in the central Atlantic. Kate is NO THREAT to the United States as the storm heads north into open water.





INVEST 1 in the Caribbean shows a 20% chance of development over the next five days. Mot long-range models show the tropical wave not developing. INVEST 2 is a tropical wave emerging off the coast of Africa that has a high chance of development over the next five days. Both pose NO THREAT to the United States.