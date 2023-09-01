Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – As we approach the peak of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, the tropics are heating up. None are current threats to our stretch of the Gulf Coast.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION 13

Invest 95 has developed into Tropical Depression 13. The current track keeps the system in the Atlantic north of the Caribbean. TD 13 is expected to be a tropical storm by Wednesday and gradually strengthening through Thursday as it approaches the Lesser Antilles. After Thursday, rapid intensification is possible as the system moves over very warm water and the wind shear relaxes. NHC is forecasting a possible category 4 hurricane by Saturday morning as it moves north of the Lesser Antilles.

OTHER AREAS TO WATCH

We’re also tracking a tropical wave off the coast of Africa and another area in the northern Atlantic.