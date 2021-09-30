Tropics remain active with Sam and Victor churning in the Atlantic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season has been a busy one. Hurricane Sam and Tropical Storm Victor continue to spin in the open Atlantic.

Hurricane Sam remains a powerful Category 4 storm. The system is producing 40-50 foot wave near its center. Sam will continue sliding north over the next few days. The storm will slowly weaken, but will likely remain a major hurricane through Saturday. Sam will stay east of Bermuda and move in the the colder waters of the North Atlantic.





Victor is getting stronger. The storm will become a strong tropical storm or perhaps a weak hurricane over the next 24-36 hours. After that, conditions will become hostel to Victor. Wind shear will likely take a toll on the system weakening the storm.