Tropics remain active with a tropical depression plus two other systems

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We continue to track multiple tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Basin.

Tropical Depression Two continue to move northeast away from the U.S. The depression could become Tropical Storm Bill tonight. The storm is forecast to become post-tropical by Wednesday.

We are also tracking INVEST 92L in the southern Gulf of Mexico. The system will likely remain over the Bay of Campeche through Wednesday. After that, a ridge of high pressure to its northwest will break down allowing the disturbance to move north. There is now a HIGH CHANCE that the system will become a tropical cyclone by the weekend. Deep moisture from the tropical system will move into the Gulf Coast creating an environment for heavy tropical downpours. There could be other, more significant impacts, but those should come into better focus in the coming days.

Invest 94L has emerged off the west coast of Africa. This disturbance has a small window for development before high wind shear over the Central Atlantic impacts the circulation. If poses no threat to the U.S.